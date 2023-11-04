Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,034,000 after buying an additional 2,041,609 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

