American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $4,175,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after buying an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

