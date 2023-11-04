Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $109.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $109,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,334,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,220,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $418,052,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

