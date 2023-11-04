U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

ORLY stock opened at $952.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $925.00 and its 200-day moving average is $929.80.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,732,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

