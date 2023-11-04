Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

