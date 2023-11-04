American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.1 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

