Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VHT opened at $231.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.03 and a 200-day moving average of $241.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

