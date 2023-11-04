Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 295.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 115.6% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 85.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after buying an additional 211,160 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,323,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,821,132 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $212.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $214.26.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

