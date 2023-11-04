Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after acquiring an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $429.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.57 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $447.47 and its 200 day moving average is $478.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

