Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $330,208,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $92,462,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $82,989,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $81,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

