Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 19.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $438,282.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $433,484,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,455 shares of company stock worth $2,090,751. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $106.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

