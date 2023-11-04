Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $138.43 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,585,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of KLA worth $138,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $499.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $318.76 and a 52 week high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

