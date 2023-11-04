Bfsg LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

IEI opened at $113.66 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

