Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 32,240 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,240 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $76.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.