Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,379 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

