Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $68.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.