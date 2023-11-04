Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 94 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,602,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.