Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

NYSE CBT opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $83.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

