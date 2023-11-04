Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 43,091 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,091 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Shift4 Payments worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.2% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 196,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 51.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 17.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $48.38 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.41 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

