Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,022 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Watts Water Technologies worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $14,626,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.62 and a 12-month high of $192.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.