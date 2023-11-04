OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Increased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

