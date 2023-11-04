Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in PPL by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 40.0% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

PPL Company Profile



PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

