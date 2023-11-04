Bfsg LLC Buys 433 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

