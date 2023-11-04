Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 20,061 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 51,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Air Lease by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:AL opened at $36.83 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

