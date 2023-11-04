DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.18.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

DTE stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

