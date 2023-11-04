Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $68.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

