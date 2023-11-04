21,050 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.