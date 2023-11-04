Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 2,092 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.30.

NYSE COO opened at $334.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.37. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $265.82 and a one year high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

