Versor Investments LP Makes New $825,000 Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,715,061,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

