Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 12,117 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 275,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,032 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $88.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at $697,739,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,739,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,361. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.