Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 867.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Shares of CHWY opened at $21.13 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 192.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

