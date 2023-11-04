Versor Investments LP Has $767,000 Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 262.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ExlService by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Quarry LP increased its position in ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXLS stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ExlService

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.