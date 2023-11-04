Versor Investments LP Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $472,000. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 12.1% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO opened at $119.82 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.10.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

