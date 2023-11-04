Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 64,400 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery
In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
WBD opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
