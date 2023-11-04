Bfsg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.12 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.