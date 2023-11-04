Bfsg LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $502.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.66 and a 1-year high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

