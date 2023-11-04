Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 8,999 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,008,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

