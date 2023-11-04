MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 55.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 15,625.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 77.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $220.07 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.12 and a 200-day moving average of $256.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.27.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

