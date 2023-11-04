Bfsg LLC Buys New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $882.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $856.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $841.77. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $563.98 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,276 shares of company stock worth $44,165,970. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.71.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
