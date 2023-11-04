Bfsg LLC Buys New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $882.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $856.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $841.77. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $563.98 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,276 shares of company stock worth $44,165,970. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

