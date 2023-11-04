Versor Investments LP Makes New $742,000 Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,412,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,706 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,626,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,764,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,882 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 70.30%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

