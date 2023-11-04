Bfsg LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $3,235,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,206,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,345,882.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $3,235,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,345,882.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,686 shares of company stock worth $139,815,737 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $207.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.85 billion, a PE ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

