UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.