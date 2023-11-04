WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,829 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SASR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $22.91 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Sandy Spring Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

In other news, Director Craig A. Ruppert bought 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,421.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SASR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.