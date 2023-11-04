9,424 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

