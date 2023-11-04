WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.