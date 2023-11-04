WBI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,422 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 303.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $169,781,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

