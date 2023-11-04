WBI Investments Inc. Buys 473 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.