JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Stake Lowered by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2023

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCPFree Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,806,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 201,132 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,731,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,447,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JSCP stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.