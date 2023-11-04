JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Stake Lowered by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,806,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 201,132 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,731,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,447,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JSCP stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

