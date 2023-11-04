Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
