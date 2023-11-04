Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter worth $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 396,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,904 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 118,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $153,720.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,102,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,999,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 2.6 %

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

VTN opened at $9.08 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

